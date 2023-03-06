Poollotto.finance (PLT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $38.74 Million

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Poollotto.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00014874 BTC on exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $38.74 million and approximately $978.28 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00422118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.28532413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Token Profile

Poollotto.finance launched on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poollotto.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

