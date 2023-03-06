Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,397 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.10. 126,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,945. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

