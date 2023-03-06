Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 6.0% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $47,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 252,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.90. 548,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $64.06.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

