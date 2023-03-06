Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,880,000 after buying an additional 300,899 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after buying an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF remained flat at $34.66 on Monday. 574,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,629. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

