Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,756 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 1.2% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 458,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,310. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.62.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

