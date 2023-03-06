Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,102 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 12.2% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Profile

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,982,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,883,891. The company has a market capitalization of $240.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.