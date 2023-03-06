Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.2% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $5,179,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.5% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,066. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.23 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.81. The company has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

