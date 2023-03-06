Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $958,000 Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories makes up approximately 1.8% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,037,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,870,000 after buying an additional 125,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,740. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

