Portman Ltd Buys Shares of 12,765 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Portman Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. RAPT Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.5% of Portman Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Column Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after buying an additional 913,465 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 500,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after buying an additional 359,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 184,712 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at RAPT Therapeutics

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,742 shares of company stock valued at $384,252 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 91,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,642. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile



Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

