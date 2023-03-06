Portolan Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,361 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up 2.1% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CF Industries worth $19,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 888,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370,198 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,581 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 497,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,846,000 after purchasing an additional 311,545 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $84.68. 412,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.18 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

