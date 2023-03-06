Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys 136,890 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,890 shares during the period. Stride comprises about 2.9% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $27,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stride by 1,179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,679 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the second quarter worth approximately $17,131,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Stride by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,565,000 after buying an additional 406,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after buying an additional 343,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Stride by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,110,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after buying an additional 296,073 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE:LRN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 34,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,575. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at Stride

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

