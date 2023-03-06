Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys 240,545 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 240,545 shares during the period. PBF Energy comprises 1.8% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of PBF Energy worth $16,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in PBF Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PBF Energy by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 32,184 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 604,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,935. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

