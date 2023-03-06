Portolan Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of MGP Ingredients worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,280,000 after purchasing an additional 282,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 2.5 %

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $205,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,351,010.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,833 shares of company stock worth $1,290,142. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGPI stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,337. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.88.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

