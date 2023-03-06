Portolan Capital Management LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,942 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of DHT worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 368.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 206,039 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.72. 619,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

