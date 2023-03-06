Portolan Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 1.1% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Twilio worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,289 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $74.72. 1,363,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

