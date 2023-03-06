Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $4.76 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 71,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $41,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.17. 213,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,562. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

