Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 173,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of International Seaways as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mangrove Partners grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 571,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after buying an additional 118,117 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 78.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

International Seaways Price Performance

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Shares of INSW stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 244,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,285. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.53%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $373,035 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

