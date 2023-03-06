Portolan Capital Management LLC Takes $8.02 Million Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 328,916 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 53,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,520,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 53,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,520,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,158 shares of company stock worth $5,886,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

BOX traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

