Portolan Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 187,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,225,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Compass Minerals International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after buying an additional 379,107 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 516.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 184,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 976.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 178,435 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 2.6 %

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

CMP traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 89,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $67.67.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

