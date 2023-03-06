PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,724.99

PotCoin (POT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $737,460.34 and approximately $2,724.99 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00393305 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00028471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014897 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000803 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000846 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004451 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017474 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,213,227 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

