Potomac Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Evolus comprises 1.5% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Evolus worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 453.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Evolus by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolus Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOLS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 59,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

About Evolus

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.