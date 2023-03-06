Potomac Capital Management Inc. Has $423,000 Stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Lantronix worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Lantronix Trading Down 0.8 %

Lantronix Company Profile

Shares of LTRX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 40,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,268. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02.

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.