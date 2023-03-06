Prana Capital Management LP Acquires 362,510 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 423.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362,510 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.6% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.44. 1,923,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,272,638. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average is $82.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

