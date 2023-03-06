Prana Capital Management LP Buys 41,369 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,369 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for about 1.6% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.55% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $23,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.49. 25,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,079. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.85. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.21.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.