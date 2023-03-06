Prana Capital Management LP Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,870 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after buying an additional 738,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after buying an additional 730,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after buying an additional 663,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,343,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,666,000 after buying an additional 594,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.20. 381,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

