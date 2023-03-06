Prana Capital Management LP Has $7.90 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Prana Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,661 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $57.35. 274,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,970. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.75.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.
Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.
