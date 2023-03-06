Prana Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at $1,754,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $44,586,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Trading Up 1.1 %

Gartner stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $337.51. The company had a trading volume of 37,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 5,604 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.83, for a total transaction of $1,966,051.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,665 shares in the company, valued at $401,933,651.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 5,604 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.83, for a total value of $1,966,051.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,665 shares in the company, valued at $401,933,651.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $3,088,262.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,269 shares in the company, valued at $403,703,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,660. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

About Gartner

Get Rating

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

