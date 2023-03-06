Prana Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344,974 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 2.0% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Apollo Global Management worth $28,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.18. 394,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,819. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

