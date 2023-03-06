Prana Capital Management LP Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE AVB traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.98. The company had a trading volume of 74,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,542. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.42%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.