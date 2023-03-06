Prana Capital Management LP Purchases 1,644 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.40% of Everest Re Group worth $41,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,778,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $381.00. 34,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,806. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.65. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

