Prana Capital Management LP Sells 10,364 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Prana Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Markel worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 62.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Markel by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL traded down $3.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,341.01. 4,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,599. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,359.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,264.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

