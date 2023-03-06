Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Position Increased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,558 shares during the quarter. Premier makes up about 1.4% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,771,000 after buying an additional 133,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Premier by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,365,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after buying an additional 177,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Premier by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,744,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,931,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Premier by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,534,000 after buying an additional 206,525 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 107,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,154. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

PINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

