Prentice Capital Management LP Has $9.04 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Prentice Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 889,381 shares during the quarter. Lyft comprises approximately 6.7% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Lyft worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $976,462,000 after acquiring an additional 483,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 6,332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542,904 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,019,000 after purchasing an additional 111,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 2,440,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 429,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lyft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.25 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Lyft stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,516,781. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Lyft Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.