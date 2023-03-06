Prentice Capital Management LP Sells 2,556,276 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Prentice Capital Management LP lessened its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,597,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556,276 shares during the period. SmileDirectClub comprises about 3.1% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP owned 1.18% of SmileDirectClub worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 183,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SDC. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

SmileDirectClub Price Performance

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,520. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $200.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.16.

(Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.