Presearch Market Cap Reaches $23.06 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a market capitalization of $23.06 million and $100,472.02 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

