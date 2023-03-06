Price Jennifer C. Acquires 16,432 Shares of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Price Jennifer C. grew its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Price Jennifer C. owned about 3.35% of William Penn Bancorporation worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 21.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock remained flat at $11.98 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.96 million, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of -0.01. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. On average, analysts forecast that William Penn Bancorporation will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

