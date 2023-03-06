Price Jennifer C. Buys New Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Price Jennifer C. bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 380,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,377,000. Bunge accounts for about 6.5% of Price Jennifer C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 105.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 20.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 48,248 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Bunge Stock Performance

BG traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $98.36. The company had a trading volume of 108,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,543. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

