Price Jennifer C. Cuts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Price Jennifer C. trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the period. Price Jennifer C.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $8.41. 6,906,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,437,777. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 993,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,887. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

