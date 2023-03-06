Price Jennifer C. Sells 422,159 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Price Jennifer C. trimmed its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,159 shares during the quarter. Price Jennifer C. owned about 0.52% of SIGA Technologies worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

SIGA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.55. 126,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,425. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $472.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.87.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

