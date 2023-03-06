Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 17,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 148,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85.
About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
