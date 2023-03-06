Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,494 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $126.25. 144,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,873. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

