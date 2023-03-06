Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 150 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,236. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

