Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.76 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $234.88. 240,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,609. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.63 and a 200-day moving average of $255.85. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.