Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.55. The stock had a trading volume of 76,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,002. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $259.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.05. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

