Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $38.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $38,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.43. The company had a trading volume of 119,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,956. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.04 and its 200 day moving average is $227.78.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

