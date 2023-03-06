Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $358.15. The company had a trading volume of 191,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $1,972,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,133,058.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 746,495 shares of company stock worth $15,963,886. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

