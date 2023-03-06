Principle Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

Kellogg Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $36,712,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.06. 289,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,359. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

