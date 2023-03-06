Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,595 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $112.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,794,146. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $458.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

