Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.20. 655,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,380. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $274.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

