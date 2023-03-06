Profound Medical (PROF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.84. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Profound Medical from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Trading of Profound Medical

About Profound Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Profound Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Profound Medical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

