Profound Medical (PROF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:PROF opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.84. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $13.52.
Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Profound Medical from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
